OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

