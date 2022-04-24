OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Aflac makes up 2.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE AFL traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

