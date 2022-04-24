OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.93. 1,170,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.