OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

