OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

