OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,032. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CX. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

