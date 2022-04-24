OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,991. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

