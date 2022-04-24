Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40.75 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ontology has a market cap of $460.91 million and approximately $40.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00182445 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00386285 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

