Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.