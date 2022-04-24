Orrstown Financial Services’ (ORRF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

