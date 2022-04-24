Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 892,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,704. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

