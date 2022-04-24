Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $112.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.45. 532,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

