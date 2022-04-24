Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.43) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,644 ($21.39).

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 575 ($7.48) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678 ($21.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,029.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 3,915 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($25,875.88).

About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

