Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.