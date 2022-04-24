Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PALI stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.