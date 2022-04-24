PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

PFSI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

