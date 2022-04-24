Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Pentair has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pentair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pentair by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

