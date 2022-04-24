Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.460 EPS.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.