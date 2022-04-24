Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.19).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($10.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

PHNX stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 618.80 ($8.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,152. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.28) and a one year high of GBX 754.40 ($9.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.87%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,220.40). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,530.11).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

