Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to report sales of $712.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.52 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $696.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.32. 371,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

