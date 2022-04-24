Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.41.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.