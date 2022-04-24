PlatON Hits Market Capitalization of $118.01 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $118.01 million and $2.80 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,443,941,159 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.