Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PLRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 146,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.