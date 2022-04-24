Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of PLRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 146,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $35.89.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
