PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

PPG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. 3,250,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.