PRCY Coin Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $69,028.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.