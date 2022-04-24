Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,215 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

