Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,661 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,906.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

