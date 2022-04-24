Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

