Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,840 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

