Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 951 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $403.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.82. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

