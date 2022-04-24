Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.