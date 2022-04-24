Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

