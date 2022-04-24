Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

