Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

