Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD opened at $113.42 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.