Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
O opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.
Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.