Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLD opened at $168.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
