Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

