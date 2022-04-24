Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,194 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,688,000 after buying an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

