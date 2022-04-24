Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,590 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 358,497 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

