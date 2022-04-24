Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,296 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

