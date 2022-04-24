Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

