Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 178.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 303.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

