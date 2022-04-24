Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to announce $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,570. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,334,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

