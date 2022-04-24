Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $116,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.47 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,806,895. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

