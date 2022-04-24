Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Hits $348,859.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $490,927.87 and $348,859.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.25 or 0.07420533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,692.58 or 0.99767887 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,456,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,429,609 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

