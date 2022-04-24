Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.