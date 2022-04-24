Public Index Network (PIN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $410.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.44 or 0.07304474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.