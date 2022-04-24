Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $402.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.55 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

