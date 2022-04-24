Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.31 or 0.00272480 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $48.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $749.75 or 0.01921707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.